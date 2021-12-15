Caleb Jones scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Capitals 5-4

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Caleb Jones scored his first goal of the season 1:21 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals 5-4. Washington tied it on Conor Sheary’s sixth goal with 3 seconds left in regulation. But Jones knocked home a rebound to give Chicago a wild victory. Ovechkin scored his 274th career power-play goal in the second period, matching Dave Andreychuk’s NHL record, but Chicago responded with three goals in 34 seconds.