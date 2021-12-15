Capitals F Backstrom nearing return from left hip injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom is in for the Washington Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov is out. Backstrom has been activated after missing the start of the season because of a left hip injury. The center is expected to play against the Chicago Blackhawks. Washington also announced that defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and center Nic Dowd had been removed from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Forward Anthony Mantha was placed on long-term injured reserve. While Backstrom, van Riemsdyk and Dowd were set to play against the Blackhawks, the team said Kuznetsov was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocol.