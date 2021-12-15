Flames, Boston, Nashville latest NHL teams hit by virus woes

By The Associated Press

The NHL’s coronavirus situation has worsened. Players and staff from at least three more teams have been added to the league’s COVID-19 protocol list. They included seven players, three coaches and seven support staff with the Calgary Flames. The team has already had three games postponed due to its outbreak. In all, more than 130 NHL players have been on the protocol list this season — including more than two dozen in the last two days. Boston and Nashville also put players and staff on the list Wednesday.