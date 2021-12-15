Haaland leads Dortmund to 3-0 win over Fürth in Bundesliga

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund beat last-place Greuther Fürth 3-0 to prevent Bayern Munich from stretching its Bundesliga lead any further. Haaland took his tally to 13 goals in 10 league appearances and kept Dortmund six points behind Bayern with just over half of the season remaining. Donyell Malen got Dortmund’s third. Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp ensured Borussia Mönchengladbach fell to a fourth consecutive Bundesliga defeat, losing 3-2 at home. Daniel Caligiuri’s late penalty earned Augsburg a 1-1 draw against visiting Leipzig, while Union Berlin and Freiburg drew 0-0.