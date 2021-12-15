No. 22 Xavier rolls past Morehead State 86-63

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jerome Hunter scored 15 points and Colby Jones had 14 as No. 22 Xavier rolled past Morehead State 86-63 on Wednesday at Cintas Center. Jack Nunge added 13 points and seven rebounds for Xavier. The Musketeers are 10-1, their best start through 11 games during coach Travis Steele’s tenure. Zach Freemantle made his first start after missing the first six games due to injury. He had nine points and three assists. Johni Broome scored 20 points and Tray Hollowell had 19 for Morehead State.