Polite scores career-high 25 as Florida State rolls 97-60

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Polite scored a career-high 25 points to lead Florida State to a 97-60 victory over Lipscomb and end a three-game losing streak. Polite, in his fifth year at Florida State, shot 10 of 14, had five assists and made four of the Seminoles’ 10 steals. Polite hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and start a 24-5 run in which FSU made nine straight shots, including six 3-pointers, for a 35-point lead. The Seminoles led by as many as 44. Jacob Ognacevic scored 20 points with nine rebounds to lead the Bisons.