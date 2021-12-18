Brown scores 27, Coleman hits big 3-pointer for Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown scored 27 points, Jarron Coleman hit a huge 3-pointer and Missouri defeated Utah 83-75. The game was tied at 71 before Brown hit a layup and a jumper for a 75-71 lead with 2:02 remaining. A minute later, Both Gach answered with two free throws for Utah, then Coleman buried a 3-pointer for a five-point lead with 32 seconds left. It was Missouri’s largest lead of the game and the Tigers finished it off with a series of free throws. Brown made 8 of 11 shots from the field and went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. David Jenkins Jr. led the Utes with 18 points off the bench.