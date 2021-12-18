Bruins, Predators make 5 NHL teams shut down past Christmas

By The Associated Press

The NHL has shut down two more teams through Christmas. Boston and Nashville will be off at least through the holiday break. That brings the total to five. At least 70 players are in the COVID-19 protocol, about 10% of the league. The NHL also said it is reintroducing stricter COVID-19 protocols, effective immediately. The league and players’ union agreed to the steps amid worsening virus conditions across North America. Players will now face daily testing and limitations on what they can do in public. The NHL postponed more than 20 games so far this season.