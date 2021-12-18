Jenkins leads Stony Brook over Saint Peter’s 64-63

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 15 points as Stony Brook edged past St. Peter’s 64-63. Tykei Greene had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Seawolves (7-4), who upped their win streak to four. Stony Brook led 64-57 after a layup by Juan Felix Rodriguez with 1:56 left to play. Doug Edert’s layup capped a 5-0 run and pulled Saint Peter’s within a point with 1:27 left. Both teams went scoreless from there. KC Ndefo had 13 points and five blocks for the Peacocks (3-6).