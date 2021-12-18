No. 13 Auburn rallies from 13-point deficit in win over SLU

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walter Kessler scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, and Wendell Green Jr. and Jabari Smith each scored 13 points to help No. 13 Auburn overcome a 13-point deficit to beat Saint Louis 74-70 Saturday night. K.D. Johnson hit a jump shot with nine seconds remaining to put Auburn (10-1) up 72-70, and Billikens forward Frances Okoro missed a pair of free throws with two seconds left. Terrence Hargrove Jr. led Saint Louis (8-4) with 17 points and Yuri Collins added 13 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and eight assists.