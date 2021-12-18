No. 21 Kentucky dominates Tar Heels wire-to-wire, wins 98-69

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points and No. 21 Kentucky beat North Carolina 98-69 in the CBS Sports Classic. Wheeler, who shot a season-best 80% from the floor, was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures in Kentucky’s first victory away from Rupp Arena. Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, while Kellan Grady had 18 points and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10. The Tar Heels had kept five straight opponents below 64 points. They were held to their lowest scoring output of the season.