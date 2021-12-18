No. 3 Stanford withstands rally by No. 7 Tennessee 74-63

By AL LESAR

Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday. Ashton Prechtel connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2). Lexie Hull scored 11 points, Haley Jones had 18 points and 19 rebounds and Hannah Jump had 11 points for defending national champion Stanford. Alexus Dye scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter to spark 9-1 Tennessee. Jordan Horston scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Sara Puckett added 10 points.