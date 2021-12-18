Reeves leads Providence to 57-53 win over No. 20 UConn

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points as Providence went on the road and beat No. 20 UConn 57-53 in the Big East opener for both teams. Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points and Tyrese Martin returned from a wrist injury to score 15 for UConn (9-3), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 post player remains sidelined with an abdominal strain.