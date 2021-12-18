Rodriguez scores 24 to carry Idaho St. past Bethesda 103-68

POCATELLO, Idaho — Jared Rodriguez had a season-high 24 points plus 12 rebounds as Idaho State snapped its eight-game losing streak, easily beating Bethesda 103-68. Emmit Taylor III had 17 points for Idaho State (2-8). Aj Burgin added 15 points. Austin Smellie had 13 points. It was the first time this season Idaho State scored at least 100 points, posting season highs with 20 3-pointers and 26 assists. Josiah Woods and Christopher Blount had 14 points apiece for the Flames. Daniel Estes had 12 points.