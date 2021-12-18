Sevilla beats Atlético to close on leaders; Gavi leads Barça

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lucas Ocampos’ late goal has helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and move to within five points of Spanish league leader Real Madrid. Madrid plays Cádiz on Sunday without several players infected by a COVID-19 outbreak. Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández’s side. Seventeen-year-old Gavi Páez scored Barcelona’s second and set up 19-year-old Nico González for the 85th-minute winner. Rayo Vallecano moved past Atlético into fourth place after maintaining its league-best home record with a 2-0 victory over Alavés.