Uncharacteristic miscues cost Patriots in loss at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick relied on his characteristically brash answers to explain what went wrong at Indianapolis. Too many mistakes and not enough plays being made. As a result, the Patriots’ seven-game winning streak is over and so is their reign atop the AFC standings. Also gone, an eight-game winning streak over the Colts — and their NFL record streak of 99 consecutive games without being shut out in the first half.