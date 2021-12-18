Vikings waive CB Bashaud Breeland in surprise move

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have waived cornerback in a surprise move at a position where they have little depth. Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice. Breeland started all 13 games for the Vikings with two forced fumbles and two interceptions.