American Pefok scores 4 goals for Young Boys in Swiss league

By The Associated Press

American Jordan Pefok scored a career-high four goals, leading Young Boys to a 5-0 rout at Lugano in the Swiss Super League. Pefok scored in the sixth minute with a right-footed shot from the penalty area and in the 21st minute with a header from inside the 6-yard box. He boosted the lead to four goals when he converted a penalty kick in the 49th and got his final goal in the 61st with a header from near the penalty spot. Pefok, a 25-year-old forward, has 11 goals in 17 league matches and 16 goals over 30 club matches in all competitions.