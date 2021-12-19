Final ranking of year puts Masters field at 83 and counting

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The field for the Masters in April is now at 83 and counting. That list for now includes Tiger Woods but he still doesn’t know if he can play. The field began to take full shape after the Official World Golf Ranking published its final ranking of the year. The top 50 get invitations. Among those added are Matthew Wolff, Ryan Palmer and Mackenzie Hughes. They all are exclusively PGA Tour members who didn’t qualify from other categories. Takumi Kanaya of Japan finished 50th in the final ranking. He is one of three Asia-Pacific Amateur champions in the field.