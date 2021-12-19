Golden Knights edge Islanders 4-3 in SO in Lehner’s return

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Shea Theodore scored twice and added another in the shootout, former Islander Robin Lehner made 29 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat New York 4-3 on Sunday for their fifth straight victory. Theodore scored on the Golden Knights’ first shootout attempt after his second goal of the game tied it with 48 seconds remaining in regulation. Nicholas Roy also scored for Vegas in the shootout. Theodore scored his second goal of the game with Lehner pulled for an extra skater. He shot from the top of the high slot just inside the blueline. Jonathan Marchessault also scored in regulation for Vegas. The tying goal came after Jean-Gabriel Pageau put the Islanders ahead 3-2 with 2:20 left in the third.