Injuries take toll as Bucs get blanked, fail to clinch

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians had bigger concerns than the Buccaneers failing to clinch their first division title since 2007 following a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The team’s list of injured players included wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, and running back Leonard Fournette. Godwin hurt his knee and Evans injured a hamstring in the second quarter, while Fournette exited after injuring his hamstring in the third. Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David also left with a foot injury.