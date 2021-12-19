Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom ahead of Odermatt

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Henrik Kristoffersen moved up from seventh after the opening leg to win the Alta Badia giant slalom for his first victory in the discipline since raising the trophy on the same Gran Risa course two years ago. Kristoffersen finished 0.31 seconds ahead of overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt and 0.37 ahead of Manuel Feller of Austria. First-run leader Mathieu Faivre struggled in his second trip down the twisty course and finished 16th. It was the 24th World Cup victory of Krisoffersen’s career. American racer River Radamus matched his best career result by finishing sixth.