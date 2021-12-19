No. 11 Iowa State cruises past Southeastern Louisiana, 77-54

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill and Izaiah Brockington combined for 37 points and No. 11 Iowa State pulled away from Southeastern Louisiana for a 77-54 victory to remain unbeaten. Grill finished with 20 points and Brockington added 17. The last time Iowa State won its first 11 games was the 2013-14 season, when the Cyclones went 14-0. Southeastern shot just 37% for the game, including eight of 29 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor led the Lions with 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds.