Ohio State-UT Martin game off due to Buckeyes’ COVID issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday between No. 15 Ohio State and Tennessee-Martin has been canceled due to continuing COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program. Word of the cancellation came two days after Ohio State was supposed to play No. 21 Kentucky in Las Vegas. Neither game will be rescheduled. Ohio State last played on Dec. 11 and its next scheduled game is Dec. 28. Memphis says its basketball game scheduled for Tuesday against Alabama State won’t be played due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.