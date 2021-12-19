Spanish 2nd-tier club Lugo reports 23 coronavirus cases

MADRID (AP) — Spanish second-tier club Lugo says a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 23 people. That number includes 15 of its players. Seven members of its coaching staff and one additional worker are among those infected. Lugo said that the outbreak occurred “despite the rigorous and constant application of protocols.” The club canceled its training session planned for Sunday and Lugo’s home match against second-tier leader Almeria on Monday was postponed by the Spanish soccer federation.