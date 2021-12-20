4 more NHL teams shut down due to COVID issues, total at 10

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

More than a quarter of NHL teams have been shut down through at least the weekend because of the pandemic. The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators became the latest to pause all activities because of several positive COVID-19 test results among players. A total of 44 games have been postponed this season for coronavirus-related reasons after Seattle’s game Tuesday against Arizona joined the list. More than 15% of the league’s players are in virus protocol. The spread of delta and omicron variants across North America has led the NHL to postpone all cross-border games through the Christmas break and made Olympic participation unlikely.