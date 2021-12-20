AP Source: NHL shutting down from Wednesday through Saturday

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

A person with direct knowledge of discussions tells The Associated Press the NHL is putting all teams on pause from Wednesday through Saturday. The move postpones five additional games scheduled for Thursday to make it a total of 49 this season. An increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players around the league led to 10 teams closing practice facilities. An early start to the Christmas break also comes with teams being allowed to gather Sunday for testing and other activities. The season is set to resume with games next Monday.