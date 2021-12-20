Columbus-Buffalo becomes 41st NHL game postponed this season

By JOHN WAWROW and STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writers

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the Columbus Blue Jackets-Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Monday night has been postponed. The Blue Jackets canceled their morning skate while awaiting COVID-19 test results after calling off practice Sunday. A total of 41 NHL games have been postponed this season because of coronavirus-related reasons. It was not immediately clear if the Blue Jackets’ next game at home against Buffalo later this week would also be postponed or if the team’s activities were paused through the holiday break.