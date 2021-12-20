Efficient Northwestern rolls past Illinois-Springfield 90-50

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Peter Nance scored 15 points and Northwestern cruised past Division II Illinois-Springfield 90-50. Boo Buie and Ty Berry added 11 points each for the Wildcats, who won their sixth straight at home. Northwestern was sharp from the start, scoring the first eight points and building a 20-5. The Wildcats led 47-29 at halftime after making 11 of 15 2-point attempts and shooting 57% overall with 15 assists on 17 made baskets. Northwestern scored the first 17 points of the second half. James Kelley led the Prairie Stars with 14 points and Chris Hamil scored 13.