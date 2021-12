BEAUMONT, Texas — Russell Harrison tied his career high with 25 points as ULM edged past Lamar 80-77. Thomas Howell had 17 points for ULM, which earned its sixth straight victory. Trailing 78-71, Lamar made two 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds but Elijah Gonzales made two free throws at the end to put the game away for the Warhawks. Jordyn Adams scored a season-high 21 points for the Cardinals,