Mets to introduce Buck Showalter as manager Tuesday via Zoom

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Buck Showalter will be introduced as the New York Mets’ manager Tuesday. The team said Monday evening in a press release that Showalter agreed to a three-year contract to become the 24th manager in Mets history. A news conference was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. Mets owner Steve Cohen already announced Saturday on Twitter that Showalter had been hired to replace Luis Rojas, who was let go in early October after two losing seasons. Showalter will wear No. 11 with the Mets as he takes over his fifth major league club. He began his career as a big league bench boss across town with the New York Yankees in 1992 and also has managed the Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles.