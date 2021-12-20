Odermatt leads Aliprandini in another Badia giant slalom

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt stood first after the opening leg of another giant slalom in Alta Badia. Odermatt was 0.18 seconds ahead of local favorite Luca De Aliprandini of Italy and 0.86 ahead of Alexander Schmid of Germany. Odermatt won the opening two GS races of the season but finished behind Norwegian winner Henrik Kristoffersen in Sunday’s GS race on the same Gran Risa course. Kristoffersen is fifth. The 31-year-old Aliprandini won the silver medal in giant slalom at last season’s world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo but has never finished on the podium in a World Cup race.