Olympic favorite Odermatt wins giant slalom by big margin

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

LA VILLA, Italy (AP) — Marco Odermatt won a World Cup race by a massive margin for his third victory in four giant slalom races this season. The Swiss skier finished with a 1.01-second advantage over Luca De Aliprandini of Italy and 1.09 ahead of Alexander Schmid of Germany as the top three held their positions from the first leg. Odermatt extended his lead atop the overall standings to a comfortable 228 points over Austrian speed specialist Matthias Mayer. Odermatt had finished second behind Henrik Kristoffersen in another giant slalom on the Gran Risa on Sunday.