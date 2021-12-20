Players to get Saudi release with pledge to return to Pebble

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The PGA Tour is granting releases for some two dozen members to play in the Saudi International. But there’s a catch. Anyone who gets a release must agree to play the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at least once over the next two years. The Saudi International and Pebble are both being held the first week in February. Dustin Johnson is the defending champion in Saudi Arabia. Johnson, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are among those needing releases from the PGA Tour. The decision ends speculation that the tour would deny releases as it digs in against Greg Norman and his Saudi-backed plans for a new league.