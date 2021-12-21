10-man Sevilla held 1-1 by Barcelona, Kounde sent off

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has drawn 1-1 at home with Barcelona in a match the hosts finished with 10 men after defender Jules Kounde was sent off with a direct red card for throwing the ball into an opponent’s face. Papu Gómez put Sevilla ahead in the 32nd minute. Ronald Araújo headed in Ousmane Dembele’s corner kick to equalize for Barcelona just before halftime. Kounde saw a red card in the 64th after he slung the ball at Jordi Alba at close range following a dispute for the ball. Second-place Sevilla was left five points behind leader Real Madrid. Barcelona stayed in seventh.