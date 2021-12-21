BC’s trip to Wake Forest canceled; Eagles take ACC forfeit

By The Associated Press

Boston College’s Wednesday basketball game at Wake Forest is canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. That results in a forfeit in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings for the Eagles. The forfeit will count only in the ACC standings and won’t affect the overall record. Neither team is scheduled to play again until Dec. 29. The Demon Deacons’ next game is against a Louisville team that just paused activities and canceled a rivalry game against Kentucky due to multiple positive tests.