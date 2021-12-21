Juve beats Cagliari to close gap on top 4 as Atalanta draws

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — Juventus has ended the year on a positive note by winning 2-0 at home to relegation-threatened Cagliari to close the gap to the top four. Moise Kean and Federico Bernardeschi scored as Juventus moved to within four points of Atalanta after it was surprisingly held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Genoa. Salernitana’s match at Udinese was not officially postponed but it could not take place because of a coronavirus outbreak at the visiting club.