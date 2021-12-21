Miami officials say football team is now in virus protocols

By The Associated Press

The Miami Hurricanes’ plans to play in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 appear to be uncertain at best, after the school announced its football program has entered COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 concerns at Georgetown and Boston College have caused both teams to suffer forfeits in their conference standings. Boston College’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday is canceled in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Georgetown’s game also scheduled for Wednesday at No. 22 Providence is canceled in the Big East. In both cases, the forfeits will count only in the league standings and won’t affect the overall record. Elsewhere, Michigan, Grand Canyon, Coppin State and Memphis called off games. On the women’s side, No. 8 Indiana’s game against Wright State for Tuesday is canceled.