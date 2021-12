By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan and Inter Milan have moved a step closer to building their own stadium as they announced the design for the new San Siro. “The Cathedral” project by Populous has been chosen over Manica-Cmr Sportium’s “The Rings of Milano” design. It means the beginning of the end for the iconic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza where the two rival teams currently play their home matches.