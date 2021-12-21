Molinar, Jeffries lead Mississippi State past Winthrop 84-63

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Iverson Molinar scored 22 points and D.J. Jeffries tallied 19 and Mississippi State beat Winthrop 84-63. Molinar sank 6 of 10 shots, including both of his 3-point tries, and 8 of 10 free throws for the Bulldogs (9-3). Jeffries made 8 of 12 shots, adding six rebounds and four assists.Molinar scored the first two baskets of the game and Garrison Brooks added a three-point play as MSU opened with a 7-1 run. Jeffries scored 12 by halftime, helping the Bulldogs take a 47-28 lead into intermission. Molinar and Arkansas’ JD Notae are the only players from the Southeastern Conference to score in double figures in every game this season.D.J. Burns Jr. led the Eagles (6-6) with 20 points shooting 9 for 11.