No. 18 South Florida women go cold, fall to Ole Miss 61-53

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Madison Scott scored 12 points, Angel Baker had 11 and Mississippi’s defense took over in the third quarter to propel the Rebels to a 61-53 win over No. 18 South Florida at the West Palm Beach Invitational. Sydni Harvey scored 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point range, and Elena Tsineke added 10 for the Bulls. USF scored two baskets in the final minute of the first half to lead 30-26 at halftime. Tsineke tied the game at 34 then the Bulls went cold, missing 12 straight shots before a 3-pointer by Harvey ended a 13-1 run with 4:11 left in the game.