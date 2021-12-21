Olympic champion Shiffrin dominates GS, regains overall lead

COURCHEVEL, France (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin dominated the first of two midweek women’s World Cup giant slaloms. The Olympic champion built on a big first-run lead to finish .86 seconds ahead of Sara Hector of Sweden. Michelle Gisin of Switzerland was 1.08 behind in third. Defending overall champion Petra Vlhova finished fourth. Three of the American’s main rivals sat out the race after testing positive for COVID-19. Shiffrin reclaimed the overall lead from Sofia Goggia. The Italian failed to finish her second run after losing balance when hitting a bump on the icy surface. Shiffrin’s 72nd career win left her 10 short of the women’s best mark set by Lindsey Vonn.