Rams, Seahawks thin on inactives for COVID-affected showdown

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks had only six combined inactive players for their NFC West showdown thanks to two rosters depleted by COVID-19. The Rams’ inactives were third quarterback Bryce Perkins and linebackers Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett and Anthony Hines. Garrett has taken four defensive snaps this season, while Hines and Perkins haven’t played for LA. The Seahawks’ only two inactives were third quarterback Jacob Eason and center Dakoda Shepley. No Seattle players were cleared from COVID-19 protocols in time for the game, which meant the Seahawks were without starting receiver Tyler Lockett.