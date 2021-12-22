ACC, Pac-12 revise forfeit plan for called-off league games

By The Associated Press

The Atlantic Coast and Pac-12 conferences are changing rescheduling policy to avoid assigning automatic forfeits for teams unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols. The decisions come amid the rise in COVID-19 cases and cancellations or postponements nationally. Games that cannot be played will be rescheduled if possible. If those games can’t be rescheduled, they will be considered a “no contest” that doesn’t affect a team’s record. In football, No. 23 Texas A&M won’t play in the Gator Bowl against No. 20 Wake Forest due to a combination of injuries and COVID-19 concerns.