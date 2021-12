BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 14 points to lead six UAB players in double figures as the Blazers rolled to a 100-58 victory over Mississippi Valley State. Michael Ertel and KJ Buffen added 13 points apiece for the Blazers (10-3). It was the third time this season UAB has scored at least 100 points. Their 60 points in the second half was a season high.Robert Carpenter had 14 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-10).