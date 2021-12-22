Browns’ Garrett slowed by injury, status for Packers iffy

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett is dealing with a groin injury that could keep the Browns’ star defensive end out of Saturday’s game at Green Bay. Garrett has a career-high 15 sacks this season. Garrett got hurt in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss to Las Vegas. He had trouble pushing off and pressuring quarterback Derek Carr, who drove the Raiders to a winning field goal. The Browns hope to Garrett back to put heat on Packers QB and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers. Cleveland is already missing other key defensive players due to COVID-19. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski would not comment on MRI results from a test done Tuesday on Garrett