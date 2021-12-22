Chargers feeling confident despite setbacks, roster turmoil

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including some of their biggest talents. Their hopes for their first division title since 2009 have all but evaporated, and they’ll have to fight just to stay above water in the shark tank that is the AFC wild-card playoff race. Yet the Chargers (8-6) still exuded an undeniable optimism as they got back to work during their extra-long break between last Thursday’s heartbreaking home loss to Kansas City and this Sunday’s trip to Houston. Coach Brandon Staley has his Chargers believing they’re destined for a big finish to this season.