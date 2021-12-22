Doncic in NBA protocols; league postpones 2 more games

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

Dallas star Luka Doncic has entered the league’s health and safety protocols. That news came on the same day the NBA has postponed Toronto’s game scheduled for Wednesday at Chicago and Brooklyn’s game scheduled for Thursday at Portland. They push the total number of postponements this season to nine because of coronavirus-related reasons. It is the third consecutive Nets game to be pushed back. And it means that Brooklyn’s next possible game would be Saturday. That’s part of the NBA’s five-game Christmas slate, with the Nets scheduled to visit the Los Angeles Lakers. But with Kevin Durant, James Harden and others in the health and safety protocols, that game may also be in jeopardy.