Etienne carries Wichita State over Prairie View 102-66

WICHITA, Kan. — Tyson Etienne had 20 points as Wichita State romped past Prairie View 102-66. Morris Udeze had 16 points for Wichita State (9-3). Clarence Jackson added 15 points. Dexter Dennis had 14 points. It was the first time this season Wichita State scored at least 100 points. Jeremiah Gambrell Jr. scored a season-high 22 points for the Panthers (0-10), who have lost 10 games in a row to start the season. D’Rell Roberts and Jawaun Daniels added 10 points apiece.