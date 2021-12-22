Foss-Solevåg wins slalom after Noël misses last gate

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy (AP) — Norwegian skier Sebastian Foss-Solevåg benefited when Clément Noël missed the final gate in the second run of a World Cup slalom night race to claim his first victory since taking gold at the world championships. Noël was nearly a full second ahead of Foss-Solevåg at the final checkpoint in his second trip down. But the Frenchman lost control and fell to the snow as he cleared the penultimate gate then slid across the finish line on the wrong side of the final gate. Foss-Solevåg finished .10 seconds ahead of defending overall champion Alexis Pinturault and 0.11 ahead of Kristoffer Jakobsen of Sweden.